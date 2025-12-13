Fund 1 Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Fossil Group, Inc. $FOSL

Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,034 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 169,413 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 0.50% of Fossil Group worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fossil Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 425,182 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,461,746 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,584 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,375 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Insider Activity at Fossil Group

In other news, insider Joe T. Martin acquired 56,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $330,654.58. This represents a 43.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Franco Fogliato bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. This represents a 11.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 389,652 shares of company stock worth $816,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Stock Up 1.6%

FOSL opened at $3.90 on Friday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $213.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.27). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.32 million.

Fossil Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.