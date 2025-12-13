Fund 1 Investments LLC Has $21.16 Million Stake in Genesco Inc. $GCO

Fund 1 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,378 shares during the period. Genesco accounts for about 1.7% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned approximately 9.97% of Genesco worth $21,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesco by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,088,000 after acquiring an additional 173,255 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 440,837 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 269.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,552 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Genesco by 607.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $38.00 target price on Genesco in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE GCO opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $260.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $616.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Genesco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genesco

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.