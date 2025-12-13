1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. $FLWS Shares Bought by Fund 1 Investments LLC

Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,527,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346,781 shares during the quarter. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM makes up 3.8% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 14.99% of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM worth $46,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 4,167,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $24,756,809.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,359,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,835,055.78. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 10.9%

1-800 FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $248.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.17.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FLWS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

