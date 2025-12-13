Fund 1 Investments LLC Sells 827,169 Shares of Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Fund 1 Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,557 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 827,169 shares during the quarter. Zumiez comprises about 0.5% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned 2.79% of Zumiez worth $6,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 29.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after buying an additional 175,116 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 45.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 562,252 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,561 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 11.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 336,196 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 190.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 157,581 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

In related news, Director Carmen Bauza sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $207,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,043.21. This represents a 40.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Travis Smith sold 9,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $281,404.90. Following the sale, the director owned 32,129 shares in the company, valued at $967,082.90. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,967 shares of company stock valued at $602,101. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 0.85. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $239.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Zumiez has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research raised Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Zumiez from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ZUMZ

About Zumiez

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.