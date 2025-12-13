Fund 1 Investments LLC Acquires New Position in ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. $AVBP

Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 528,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,000. ArriVent BioPharma accounts for about 0.9% of Fund 1 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 1.30% of ArriVent BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ArriVent BioPharma by 1,009.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 204,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 185,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArriVent BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVBP shares. B. Riley upgraded ArriVent BioPharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.95.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArriVent BioPharma Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

