Fund 1 Investments LLC Sells 577,261 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. $LOCO

Fund 1 Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 577,261 shares during the quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of El Pollo Loco worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 27.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.61 on Friday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $347.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42.

El Pollo Loco ( NASDAQ:LOCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOCO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

