G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2025

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Amplitude at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amplitude by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 130,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 123.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,763.38. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $4,710,100. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMPL

Amplitude Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

