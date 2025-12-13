G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Makes New $3.25 Million Investment in Amplitude, Inc. $AMPL

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 261,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Amplitude at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Amplitude by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 130,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 123.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.51.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 107,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,763.38. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Spenser Skates sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,000 shares of company stock worth $4,710,100. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

