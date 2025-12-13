G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,183 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $41,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $48,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,387,000 after buying an additional 1,078,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

