G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Invests $4.45 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allegro MicroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,880 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,759,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,183 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $41,610,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $48,138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 81.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,402,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,387,000 after buying an additional 1,078,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 4.8%
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.44 and a beta of 1.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
