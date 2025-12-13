G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. Acquires Shares of 252,473 Permian Resources Corporation $PR

G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 252,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Permian Resources comprises approximately 26.4% of G.F.W. Energy XII L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Permian Resources by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 433.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.70. Permian Resources Corporation has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

