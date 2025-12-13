G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys New Holdings in MNTN Inc. $MNTN

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 319,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of MNTN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in MNTN during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MNTN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MNTN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MNTN alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $20.00 price target on MNTN in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of MNTN from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised shares of MNTN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of MNTN in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of MNTN from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MNTN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MNTN

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi sold 86,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $1,160,444.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 447,520 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,775 over the last three months. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

MNTN Price Performance

MNTN stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76. MNTN Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $32.49.

MNTN (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MNTN Profile

(Free Report)

MNTN is on a mission to transform Connected TV (“CTV”) into a next-generation performance marketing channel. Our revolutionary Performance TV (“PTV”) software platform allows marketers to combine the powerful storytelling format of TV advertising with the targeting, measurement and attribution capabilities of paid search and social advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MNTN Inc. (NYSE:MNTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MNTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MNTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.