LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS Shares Sold by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC cut its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 191,101 shares during the quarter. LSI Industries accounts for 1.7% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 1.53% of LSI Industries worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,624,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,432,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in LSI Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,565,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $19.21 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.19.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

