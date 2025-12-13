EHP Funds Inc. Takes $515,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 0.2% of EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 17.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $300.23 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.98. The company has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Susquehanna began coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “positive” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.94.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

