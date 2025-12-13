Gate City Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in FutureFuel Corp. $FF

Gate City Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,279 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 376,560 shares during the period. FutureFuel makes up about 1.1% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of FutureFuel worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FutureFuel by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 88,575 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth about $1,191,000. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roeland Polet purchased 15,000 shares of FutureFuel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. The trade was a 150.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

NYSE:FF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.69. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio is -30.38%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

