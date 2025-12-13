GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC Has $14.02 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 2.0% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC owned about 0.30% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 64.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 104.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 700.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $243.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.94 and its 200 day moving average is $239.33. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price objective on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.57.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

