Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.8750.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 45,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $5,241,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 91,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.34, for a total transaction of $12,136,239.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares in the company, valued at $956,685.86. This trade represents a 92.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,052 shares of company stock worth $49,325,224. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,334,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,082,000 after acquiring an additional 609,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,889,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,303,000 after purchasing an additional 419,008 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $48,185,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 831.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 447,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,662,000 after buying an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $148.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.26. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $152.94.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $170.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.96 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 277.31% and a negative net margin of 40.90%.The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

