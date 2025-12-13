Alico, Inc. $ALCO Shares Bought by Gate City Capital Management LLC

Gate City Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,136 shares during the quarter. Alico makes up about 21.9% of Gate City Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gate City Capital Management LLC owned 14.73% of Alico worth $36,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alico in the second quarter valued at $1,531,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alico by 4,016.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alico in the first quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alico alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALCO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alico in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alico in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Alico Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $288.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Alico had a negative net margin of 334.35% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Alico Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.