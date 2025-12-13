GE Investment Management CORP. Has $459,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

GE Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,875 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.2% of GE Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GE Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,282,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,876 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,225,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,141,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.