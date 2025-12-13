Celestica, Inc. $CLS Stock Holdings Reduced by G2 Investment Partners Management LLC

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lessened its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,299 shares during the period. Celestica comprises 4.8% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned 0.12% of Celestica worth $22,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Celestica by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Celestica by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $306.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $306.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.31. Celestica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $363.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. New Street Research set a $400.00 target price on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.