G2 Investment Partners Management LLC Buys 67,295 Shares of ODDITY Tech Ltd. $ODD

G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares during the period. ODDITY Tech makes up about 2.3% of G2 Investment Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ODDITY Tech worth $10,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in ODDITY Tech by 74.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ODDITY Tech by 378.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after buying an additional 531,334 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ODDITY Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in ODDITY Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ODDITY Tech alerts:

ODDITY Tech Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ODD opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. ODDITY Tech Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $59.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODDITY Tech ( NASDAQ:ODD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ODDITY Tech had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. ODDITY Tech has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.110-0.130 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ODDITY Tech Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $61.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ODDITY Tech in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ODD

ODDITY Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ODDITY Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODDITY Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.