Curi Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Curi Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,019 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 144,759 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,438,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,185,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,769,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,140 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 111,272,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,971,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $3,528,361,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,154,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,289,984,000 after buying an additional 2,517,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research decreased their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

