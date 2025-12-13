Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $471.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.