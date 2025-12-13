Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.5% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 438,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,838,000 after purchasing an additional 257,534 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 43.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 762,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,294,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $66,599,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 55.5% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 589,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after buying an additional 210,438 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $337.45 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $360.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $341.11 and its 200-day moving average is $318.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

