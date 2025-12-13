Grizzlyrock Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

Grizzlyrock Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,497 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for approximately 0.7% of Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMBP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.78.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.16%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

