GMT Capital Corp Makes New $337.81 Million Investment in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,899,020 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,809,000. HudBay Minerals makes up about 14.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned 8.06% of HudBay Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in HudBay Minerals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM opened at $18.66 on Friday. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

About HudBay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

