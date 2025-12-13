iShares Silver Trust $SLV Stock Position Increased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1,133.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,247 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Silver Trust worth $17,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,084 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,459,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,557.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 914,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 859,355 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,643,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $58.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.37.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
