GMT Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

GMT Capital Corp lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,052,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for 3.6% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.43% of SS&C Technologies worth $87,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. The trade was a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $102.00 price target on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $86.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

