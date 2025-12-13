Baidu, Inc. $BIDU Stock Position Decreased by GMT Capital Corp

GMT Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 2.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.16% of Baidu worth $48,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,618,000. Triata Capital Ltd grew its stake in Baidu by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Triata Capital Ltd now owns 568,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,313,000 after buying an additional 375,007 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Baidu by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,132,000 after buying an additional 170,414 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $15,645,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 294,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after acquiring an additional 166,088 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Dbs Bank raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Zephirin Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.11.

Baidu Price Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $125.01 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.71 and a 12 month high of $149.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

