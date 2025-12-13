Gary Crispe Sells 41,014 Shares of RAS Technology (ASX:RTH) Stock

RAS Technology Holdings Limited (ASX:RTH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Crispe sold 41,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.99, for a total transaction of A$40,398.79.

Gary Crispe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Gary Crispe acquired 73,313 shares of RAS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$72,946.44.

On Friday, November 28th, Gary Crispe sold 45,676 shares of RAS Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.03, for a total value of A$46,817.90.

On Friday, November 14th, Gary Crispe sold 14,357 shares of RAS Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.01, for a total value of A$14,558.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Gary Crispe purchased 137,091 shares of RAS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.13 per share, with a total value of A$154,227.38.

RAS Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 0.76.

RAS Technology Company Profile

RAS Technology Holdings Limited provides data, content, software as a service (SaaS) solution, and digital and media services to the racing and wagering industries in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers wholesale data, content distribution, wagering technology and services, specialist data, digital and media, and consulting and integrity services to racing and sports bodies and authorities, wagering operators, media and digital organizations, and retail and private clients.

