Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 30,956 Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. $SHAK

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,956 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up 2.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 3.32% of Shake Shack worth $199,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,470,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,965,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 9.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 864,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 593,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,512,000 after purchasing an additional 215,984 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Shake Shack to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $127.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.52.

In other news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,481.98. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $144.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day moving average of $108.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $367.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

