Pankaj Sharma Sells 3,000 Shares of Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) Stock

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) insider Pankaj Sharma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 220,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Sharma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Pankaj Sharma sold 2,000 shares of Remitly Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $24,940.00.

Remitly Global Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:RELY opened at $14.65 on Friday. Remitly Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.78 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Remitly Global ( NASDAQ:RELY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Remitly Global had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $419.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research note on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Remitly Global from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Remitly Global from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Remitly Global during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Remitly Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,957,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,109,000 after buying an additional 306,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Remitly Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

