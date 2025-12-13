GMT Capital Corp Makes New $15.59 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $15,589,000. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 0.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at about $3,458,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Hutchinson Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 73.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 407 shares of company stock worth $73,922 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $200.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.90 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.