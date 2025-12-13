Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $92.34 Million Stock Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,809 shares during the period. Affirm comprises about 1.0% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.41% of Affirm worth $92,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 634.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in Affirm by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 468.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Affirm by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affirm alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 213,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,277,061.14. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $58,178,419.51. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,402 shares of company stock worth $59,819,400. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a current ratio of 12.80.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The business had revenue of $933.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Affirm

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.