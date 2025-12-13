HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) CTO Sells $50,589.00 in Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) CTO Jeff Cunningham sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $50,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,570.01. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $717.12 million, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

HealthStream declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 241.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 62.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

