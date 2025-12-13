GMT Capital Corp Buys Shares of 98,766 Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. $ESTA

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 98,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.34% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 45.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Stock Performance
Shares of ESTA opened at $72.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $73.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
