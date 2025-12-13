Zeo Energy (NASDAQ:ZEO) Insider Sells $29,388.00 in Stock

Zeo Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:ZEO – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Bridgewater sold 24,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $29,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,932,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,576.40. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brandon Bridgewater also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zeo Energy alerts:

On Thursday, December 11th, Brandon Bridgewater sold 32,669 shares of Zeo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $37,896.04.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Brandon Bridgewater sold 4,540 shares of Zeo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $5,221.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Brandon Bridgewater sold 18,191 shares of Zeo Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $21,101.56.

Zeo Energy Stock Down 0.9%

Zeo Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. Zeo Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of -0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeo Energy ( NASDAQ:ZEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEO shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zeo Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zeo Energy in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zeo Energy

Institutional Trading of Zeo Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zeo Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zeo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zeo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in Zeo Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zeo Energy by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 86,047 shares during the period.

Zeo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeo Energy Corp. provides residential solar energy systems, other energy efficient equipment, and related services in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri, the United States. The company is involved in the selling and installing of residential solar energy systems that homeowners use electricity required to power their homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.