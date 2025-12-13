Cloudflare, Inc. $NET Stock Position Lessened by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,955,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,814 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 4.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Cloudflare worth $383,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NET. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 159,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.70 and a beta of 1.94. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.42 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.18, for a total value of $8,069,149.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,697,031.48. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total value of $5,348,969.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,418.55. This trade represents a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 689,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,491,336 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $255.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

