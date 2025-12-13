Robert Walker Acquires 7,500 Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Walker acquired 7,500 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,007.04. The trade was a 19.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The bank reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently -0.97%.

FGBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.37% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

