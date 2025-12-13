Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. $SPNT

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,877 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 2.90% of SiriusPoint worth $69,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiriusPoint by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 14.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SiriusPoint by 187.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SPNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of SiriusPoint in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiriusPoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE SPNT opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.68.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $755.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.35 million. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

