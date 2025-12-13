Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Procore Technologies worth $74,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Elwood Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Elwood Capital Partners LP now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,273,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 249,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 787,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,644,000 after purchasing an additional 243,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, CRO Lawrence Joseph Stack sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 184,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,838.40. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $722,374.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,052,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,075,752.47. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,957 shares of company stock valued at $30,494,876. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

