Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 891,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,337,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.38% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 369.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nebius Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Nebius Group from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Nebius Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Nebius Group Price Performance

Shares of NBIS opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $141.10.

Nebius Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nebius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nebius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.