Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 59,712 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,155,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 3.47% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $58,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 16,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $455,456.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,488.65. This trade represents a 42.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $302,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,066.24. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 327,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

