Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 78,534 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,534 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.53% of Floor & Decor worth $43,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 94.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth approximately $16,207,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares during the period.

FND stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen set a $77.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

In other news, President Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $301,350.00. Following the acquisition, the president owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,100. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

