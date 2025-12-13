FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,183 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of FTAI Aviation worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 3,692.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Moreno bought 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.89 per share, for a total transaction of $670,037.06. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 4,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,037.06. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.11.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $176.92 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.06 and a fifty-two week high of $194.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.56.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $667.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.51 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 370.51% and a net margin of 20.82%.FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.96%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

