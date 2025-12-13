Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $29.43 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,258 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.55% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $29,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 20.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 629,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $129.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.60. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $154.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $134.00 price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on SITE

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.