On Holding AG $ONON Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,036 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $11,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON by 13.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,794,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,534 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,113,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,177,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of ON by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,139,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132,756 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,692,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,198,000 after buying an additional 839,754 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ON from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Singular Research raised shares of ON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ON from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ON from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

ONON stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.16. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

