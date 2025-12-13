Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,243 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Option Care Health worth $26,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Option Care Health in the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,492.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 528.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at $10,739,872.20. The trade was a 10.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Stock Up 1.0%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPCH stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $35.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

