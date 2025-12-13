First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,150 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 3.59% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $35,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 112.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 73,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.45 million, a P/E ratio of 204.53, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.25. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

