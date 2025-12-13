Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 85,173 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYV. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

NYSE:LYV opened at $143.05 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $112.88 and a one year high of $175.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 97.90%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

