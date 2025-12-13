Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,341 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rubrik worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 37.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 184,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Rubrik by 41.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,275,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375,615 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,724,000 after purchasing an additional 136,262 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. William Blair raised shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $110.00 price target on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.94.

In other news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at $24,751,112.88. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $745,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,594.48. The trade was a 90.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,466 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,286. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rubrik stock opened at $81.67 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

