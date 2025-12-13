George Kaiser Family Foundation Invests $620,000 in Amarin Corporation PLC $AMRN

George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Amarin accounts for about 0.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned about 0.18% of Amarin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 112.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,713 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 449,522.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,811,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,811,574 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 470.3% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 651,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 537,357 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.00.

Amarin stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.71. Amarin Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

